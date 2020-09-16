HCPD seeks help in locating missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are seeking help in locating a missing woman.

Tanya Marie Marsh, 39, was last seen on September 7 near Ivystone Drive outside of Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department.

At that time, police say she was reportedly heading home to Alabama, but she never arrived, according to HCPD.

Marsh is around 5’7″ and 140 lbs, with dyed purple hair, police say.

She may be driving a green 1996 Ford Explorer with a missing headlight and cracked tail light, according to police.

Courtesy of HCPD

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.

