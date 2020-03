MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – Horry County police are searching for a truck they say was used to illegally dump furniture near Myrtle Beach.

Horry County police shared a photos of a white truck on Twitter, saying the truck was “used to dump a box spring and brown recliner on the cut-through between Racepath Street and ABC Drive near Myrtle Beach.”

Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.