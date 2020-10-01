HCPD to host no-contact community night out events, hand out treats to local kids

Conway, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department will host two drive-thru, no-contact National Night Out events on Tuesday, Oct. 6, in an effort to bring the community together, reinforce the bond between officer and neighbor, and maintain a safe environment amid COVID-19.

In previous years HCPD would regularly participate in community cookouts or neighborhood meetings for National Night Out; however, the realities of 2020 have required the department to make some changes to the usual programming.

In place of the typical events, Horry County public safety personnel from HCPD, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and Horry County Fire Rescue will host two no-contact events.

Public safety personnel and vehicles will be set up along a drive-thru route at each location for community kids to enjoy from the safety of the family car.

Families can expect to see members of the HCPD Community Outreach Team, along with their motorcycles, boats, robots, and more, as well as fire engines, ambulances, and patrol cars.

At the end of the drive-thru, there will be individually packaged goodie bags and treats for each child in the vehicle, similar to a trunk-or-treat event. (You may even see the HCPD bomb robot handing out some treats.)

The events will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at two locations:

Carolina Forest Recreation Center

Horry County West Precinct

Community members are encouraged to RSVP for the events on Facebook to allow HCPD to have enough candy and treats on hand for community kids.

