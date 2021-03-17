HCS Adult Education offering free career and educational programs

CONWAY, S.C. — Horry County Schools Adult Education will host an open house event at Conway Educational Center on Wednesday.

Adult education services include high school diploma, GED, ESL (English as a Second Language), literacy, childcare, and workplace readiness.

The unique program helps adults look for better job opportunities or maybe those looking to increase their salary with a higher education level.

Adult education enrollment is down about 50% this semester because of the pandemic.

“Enrollment is down, and we are finding now that schools are starting to open back up things are starting to pick up, so we want to jump start that and get out in public and make it easier for people to get started,” Heidi Dickerson, an HCS Adult Education coordinator, said.

There’s more to the program than getting your high school diploma or GED. It acts as a fast track to help people meet their career goals.

Opportunities are available to take career-specific courses and earn certifications, for example, in nursing or the construction field.

During Wednesday’s open house, HCS Adult Education will begin registration and onsite testing to accept the program.

“We want to let everyone in the community know, maybe you need a better job position, maybe you can look for that salary increase, anyone that’s not working or wants to do better on their education, they can come to see us,” Dickerson said.

To be eligible for adult education classes and programs, you must be 17 years or older and officially withdrawn from school.

Day and night time slots are available if someone needs to accommodate their schedule.

Free childcare is available for full-time students.

S.C. Works will also offer job training, career coaching, and Wednesday’s open house from 11 am to 1:30 pm.

The district is showcasing several of these unique and accessible educational opportunities and career programs in March:

-March 18th: 4 pm – 7 pm at Finale Community Center

-March 20th: 12 pm – 3 pm at Kingston Lake Building in Loris

-March 23rd: 10 am – 1 pm at Chesterfield MBC in Poplar

-March 25th: 20 am – 1 pm at The Arcade in Longs

For more information, contact Adult Education at 843-488-6200 or click here.