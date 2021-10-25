HCS announces timeline for parents to switch students to in-person or virtual learning

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Schools has announced a timeline for parents when it comes to choosing between in-person and virtual schooling for spring semester.

The announcement was made during Monday night’s school board meeting.

The process for applying is different for students currently learning in-person versus those currently learning virtually.

The enrollment window for current virtual students begins on November 10th. The enrollment window for current in-person students begins on November 29th.

The cap for enrollment in the virtual program is at 2,223 students.

News13’s Maria Debone was at tonight’s meeting. She’ll break down specifics and you’ll hear from Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey in a full report on News13 at 11 p.m.