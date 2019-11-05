HCS narrows down list for who will fill the vacant North Myrtle Beach seat

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County School Board is narrowing down who will fill the vacant seat representing North Myrtle Beach.

The seat was previously held by Holly Heniford, who resigned in September after she was arrested for DUI. Sixteen people sent in applications for the seat and on Monday the school board selected eight for interviews.

Those candidates are; Deloria Armstong, Marilyn Cox, Wyndham Freeman, Micah Gore, Richard Jordan Sr., Joni Poff, William Von Herrmann, and Dana Zamrik.

Public interviews will be held next Monday at the district’s offices in Conway and the board will then select the replacement who will serve until the 2020 election when voters will choose someone to finish the final two years of Heniford’s term.

