HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) – Horry County Schools has opened enrollment for kindergarten registration and child development applications.

Applications for the 2021-22 child development program will be available on the Child Development webpage beginning Monday.

The program is for students who will be four years old on or before Sept. 1 of the enrollment year. It serves as an early intervention for at-risk four-year-olds and is designed to prepare children for kindergarten success.