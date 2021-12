HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — River Oaks Drive is shut down Tuesday morning after a crash involving a school bus, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to Horry County Schools, 35 River Oaks Elementary students were on the school bus when it was side swiped by a car.

The district said no one was hurt, and Horry County Fire Rescue responded. Count on News13 for updates.