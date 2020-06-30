HCS suspends HS football conditioning

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – In anticipation of the upcoming weekend holiday, Horry County schools have suspended athletic conditioning until further notice.

In a statement sent to coaches on Monday night the school district said that while no student athletes have yet tested positive they want to be proactive.

“While we have not had a reported incident of a positive COVID-19 case affecting an HCS athlete at this point, positive cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in Horry County,” the statement said. “In anticipation of the upcoming holiday which will result in an influx of visitors to the area, we believe that we need to take the proactive measure of suspending athletic conditioning effective Thursday, July 2, 2020, 4:00 PM until further notice. We will continue to monitor conditions with the hope of resuming athletic conditioning soon.”

LATEST HEADLINES: