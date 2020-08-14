HCS teacher vacancy drops 45 to 40 in two days

Teacher vacancies in Horry County dropped from 45 to 40 in two days.

Horry County currently has 40 teacher vacancies as of Thursday, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson, Lisa Bourcier. Teacher vacancy counts are subject to change daily.

The school district has six teacher job postings that closed this week. The positions may be filled in the coming weeks before the fall school year begins.

Recent reporting: Teacher vacancies in Horry County Schools more than doubled since this time last year. SCforEd reports show teacher vacancies jumped from 19 last year to 45 this year, according to this week’s data.