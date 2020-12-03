HCS to accept requests to transfer virtual students to in-person learning beginning Monday

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Parents with students in Horry County Schools can begin requests to have their student placed back in the brick-and-mortar learning model beginning Monday.

The switch would place students back in the schools for in-person learning for the second semester from February 1- June 16 .

Starting Monday, an e-mail will be sent to parents of students in K-12 HCS Virtual which contains a link to the commitment form for their students to return to their brick-and-mortar schools, according to the district.

A form must be completed for each child, even if they are in the same household, by midnight on December 14 in order for the student to be moved from virtual learning to in-person learning. After midnight on December 14, there will be no opportunities for parents to make this request.

If you do not want your child to be moved, no action is required. If you wish to transfer your child but do not receive an email on Monday, you should email brickandmortarreturn@horrycountyschools.net prior to the December 14 deadline.

LATEST HEADLINES: