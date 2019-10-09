HCSO receives national recognition for excellence in managing sex offender registry

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office received national recognition Monday for its overseeing of the county’s 563 sex offenders, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Offender Watch recognized Sheriff Phillip Thompson and the Sheriff’s Office for excelling in meeting the sex offender registry (SOR) objectives.

The Sheriff’s Office uses the management software tool OffenderWatch to supervise registered sex offenders, often using the system to aid in investigations and proactively improve public safety. The Sheriff’s Office was chosen to receive the award out of 14,000 OffenderWatch users from more than 3,000 agencies.

Sheriff Thompson accepted the award during a ceremony at the National Sheriffs’ Association Committee of State Sheriffs’ Associations 2019 Fall Meeting being held in Myrtle Beach.

“The sex offender registry department is a priority in Horry County, and that has allowed Sheriff Thompson and the entire department to go above and beyond what is required in statute. Sheriff Thompson and the staff work very hard to collect comprehensive data on every offender in their jurisdiction so that the public has all of the information necessary to protect themselves,” said Mike Cormaci, president of OffenderWatch.

The Sheriff’s Office is responsible for managing, tracking and verifying about 563 registered sex offenders in Horry County. The office is also responsible for notifying the public of registered sex offenders.