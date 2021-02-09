Hearing postponed on Myrtle Beach area biker bar’s alcohol license

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A new court date has been set in the battle for a popular Myrtle Beach area biker bar to keep its alcohol license.

A hearing for Suck, Bang Blow originally schedule for Wednesday has been moved to April 14, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

The state department wants to permanently revoke the bar’s alcohol license after determining the bar repeatedly operated in violation of the executive order during the pandemic.

In documents obtained by News13, the SCDOR claims Suck, Bang, Blow operated in violation of Executive Order 2020-18 during Myrtle Beach Bike Week the week of July 13-19.

SCDOR documents show between the time of April 27 and Aug. 2 — when the executive order was rescinded — the bar advertised about 40 live music events. SCDOR specifically mentions a Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony concert on July 18.

Executive Order 2020-18 closed non-essential businesses and classified “concert venues, adult entertainment venues,” and “night clubs” as non-essential businesses. The executive order was issued on April 3.

Senator calls Murrells Inlet biker bar concert ‘super spreader event’ in plea to governor

SCDOR said during the week of July 13-19, the bar operated as a concert venue, adult entertainment venue, and/or a night club. During bike week, the bar advertised multiple live music events every night that week.



SLED investigated and determined the bar was operating in violation of the executive order, according to documents. SLED issued a warning on July 20 and then a citation on July 23.

Police were also called to the bar Sept. 11 to disperse a large crowd. No citations were issued.

Suck, Bang, Blow owner William Couch said they are fighting the decision.

“SBB believes that we were in compliance during the event in question and look forward to presenting our position at a later date,” Couch said. “As this matter is litigated, we are operating as normal while remaining compliant with all guidelines and orders from the government.”

In the meantime, Suck, Bang Blow is operating as normal while remaining compliant with all guidelines, according to the owner.

Couch said the appeal process could take months. Count on News13 for updates.