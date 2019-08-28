Heart patient plays piano for healing at MUSC Florence

FLORENCE,SC (WBTW) A Florence woman hopes to bring peace through music at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center.

Millie Gainer is a musician who started visiting MUSC frequently after having her second heart attack in 2015. Since then, she’s filled the hospital’s lobby with piano music.

“I reduce my blood pressure by playing, and I met some of the people who came to the clinics, and they would ask for me to play some songs, so I would play for a while and then go to rehab,” Gainer said.

Gainer started Cardiac rehab in 2016 which causes her to visit the hospital on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. She uses her visits as an opportunity to play the lobby’s piano for nearly two hours.

“It’s really soothing in the morning. It’s sort of like relaxation. I just love it, and they play so beautiful,” said Sarah Browning, MUSC Florence Unit Secretary.

On Wednesday, Gainer is accompanied by a local violinist. She told News13 the piano wasn’t always her instrument of choice. It once was her voice but after suffering from a throat tumor, singing was no longer an option.

“But, I could play piano as my voice, it really helped me to have that kind of release and to be able to praise the Lord when I couldn’t talk at all,” she said.

As the musicians played on Wednesday, several staff members and patients stopped by to listen.

Those interested in playing an instrument at MUSC in Florence are encouraged to contact their marketing department at 843-674-2953.