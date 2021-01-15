Heartbeat abortion ban may pass in South Carolina

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, supporters of a bill banning abortions in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat is detected wore similar stickers at a state Senate subcommittee public hearing in Columbia, S.C. A group of South Carolina senators are expected to take another step toward banning almost all abortions in the state. The Senate Medical Affairs Committee is expected to pass a “heartbeat abortion” bill Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are again considering a bill that would ban most abortions in the state.

But the so-called heartbeat abortion ban seems much more likely to pass this time thanks to conservative gains in the General Assembly and at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The law would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks after conception. A Senate subcommittee considered the bill Thursday.

The bill has stalled in the Senate before because it needs a two-thirds vote to overcome a procedural hurdle.

Republicans flipped three seats from Democrats in the 2020 election, making the chamber much more conservative.