Heat and humidity on the rise

Another hot and humid day today. A weak front is stalled over our area bring chances of showers and storms starting in the morning hours. This front will pass through by Monday. Highs for today will be in the lower to mid-90s — dry weather on tap for Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Heat index values will be on the rise today, reaching slightly under 105 in some places. Heat indices in the triple digits will continue through the middle of the workweek. A second front that will bring more widespread thunderstorms is expected to arrive late Wednesday. The showers associated with this front will linger on into the weekend. After the second cold front makes its way through, high temperatures by the end of the week will be in the 80s.



Today: partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88 at the beaches and near 92 inland.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.



Monday: mostly sunny, hot and humid with heat indices 100+. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.