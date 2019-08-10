Heat index values in the triple digits for the weekend

This weekend will be steamy. Heat index values will be in the triple digits with highs for the area reaching into the mid to upper 90s. Most areas should stay dry for a good portion of Saturday, but due to all the heat and humidity, a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. A weak cold front will push into the area on Sunday, bringing scattered thunderstorms. This front will not cool us down, and it will stay hot into next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the mid to upper 90s. There is another cold front that will inch its way down on Wednesday bringing higher chances for rain. Thunderstorms associated with this front will last until Thursday. High temperatures by the end of the week will be in the 80s.
Today: partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 95 inland, 91 beaches.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 77 beaches.
Sunday: partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-94.