Heat Relief Arrives Next Week

The last days of heat advisories are upon us. This daytime heating pattern will last for a couple more days, and then a cold front moves through on Tuesday, giving us much needed relief. Tuesday will most likely still have a heat advisory during the day time. The cold front will move through on Tuesday and linger slightly into Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread rain and lower temperatures. However, the heat index will once again skyrocket past 105 for today, which meets the criteria for a Heat Advisory. High pressure in control over our area is keeping the weather warm, dry, and sunny. This high pressure will also keep rain chances low, with the only chance being an isolated afternoon thunderstorm again for today. The temperature for today will be in the upper 90s inland and low 90s at the beaches. July is typically the hottest month. Just remember to take precaution when spending much time outside and stay hydrated. By midweek, high temperatures than will be in the mid to low 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs upper 90s inland, low 90s beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm & muggy. Low mid 70s inland, upper 70s beaches.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs upper 90s inland, low 90s beaches.