Heated election nearing an end, voter enthusiasm sticking out long lines

(HORRY COUNTY, SC) – Voters across Horry County stick out long polling lines in order to vote in-person as the 2020 heated presidential election is nearing the end.

It’s Election Day and the 2020 presidential election has seen bursts of campaigning, a record number of absentee ballots, and voter turnout even during a global pandemic.

While every four years is important, the 2020 election is different for several reasons. Just to put into perspective, Sandy Martin with Horry County Voter Registration, says the number of absentee votes already counted this year is close to the entire 2016 voter turnout.

Early Tuesday at 7 a.m., a crew of about 16 began opening envelopes and scanning ballots here at the voter registration office.

Director Martin expects a busy Election Day, but not as bad as it would have been having they not already counted the nearly 100,000 early votes.

Voters at the polls say having a voice in America, where change could be on the horizon, is an opportunity they could not to pass up.

“I don’t know, it just feels good to come out and vote and try to change something. This is my first time voting, so I’m excited,” Jamela Mcqueen, and Myeisha Marks, voters at the polls in Conway, said.

Lines wrap the outside of voting polls with eager voters kicking off a heated election between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The last presidential election in 2016 drew in 19,000 absentee votes. As of Monday, the number of absentee ballots was way more than five times as many.

The number of absentee ballots has climbed above 100,000.

If you are headed out to vote, make sure to bring your photo ID with you and go to SCvotes.gov to see where you need to vote.

Voters should make sure to be in line by 7 p.m. Anyone who shows up after, officials say, will be turned away.

