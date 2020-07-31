‘Heath of community too valuable,’ Little River Blue Crab festival, Shrimpfest canceled

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The Little River Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center announced the cancellation of their fall festival which included the Blue Crab festival.

“Due to the continued uncertainty that surrounds the Covid-19 pandemic, the Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center has chosen to cancel the World Famous Blue Crab Festival that was combined with the Little River ShrimpFest scheduled for October 10-11,” Jennifer Walters, President /CEO of the Little River Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center said.

The Chamber of Commerce said the decision to cancel did not come lightly. The health and safety of the community, festival vendors, sponsors and patrons is their top priority.

“The World Famous Blue Crab Festival and the Little River ShrimpFest belong to Little River and we felt that the health of our community is too valuable to risk by hosting a large community event in the midst of this health crisis. It is emotionally painful and financially challenging,” says Walters.

Both chamber festivals contribute $4.25 million annually in economic impact to Horry County.

