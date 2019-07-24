Help deputies find missing, endangered woman in SC

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a missing and endangered woman who might be being held against her will by a wanted man.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies are searching for Jennifer Marie Allen, who was last seen on July 14.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Allen may be with Ricky T. Gambrell, who wanted on a charge of probation violation.

Gambrell also reportedly has a history of domestic violence.

“It is possible that Allen could be with Gambrell under force and cannot leave,” sheriff’s office officials said in the post.

Allen was last seen in a blue Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement.