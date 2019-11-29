Help deputies ID woman found dead in Rutherford Co.

Deputies released this photo of a tattoo on a woman found deceased in Rutherford County (Credit: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office).

RUTHERFORD Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are working to identify a woman found dead in Rutherford County.

On Friday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the unknown woman’s tattoos.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the woman is 30 to 40 years old with brown hair and three tattoos, including a butterfly on the small of her back.

Deputies say she also has a tattoo of cherries on her right hip.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-287-6247 or Lt. Jamie Keever at 828-287-6083.