Help police identify 2 men wanted in a Conway armed robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are seeking the community’s help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery. 

Early Monday morning, they entered the Circle K at 1390 East Highway 501 near Conway and showed a handgun, according to police.

The suspects were able to get away with some cash, police said. No injuries were reported. 

At the time of the robbery, one suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a dark-colored hoodie and jacket. The other suspect was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue hoodie. 

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477. 

