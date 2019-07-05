Help us get News13 back on DirecTV

Many of you watching us right now have family and friends who view our station’s newscasts and popular sports and entertainment programming on a daily basis by satellite.

Today, DirecTV dropped the network and local community programming of WBTW and more than 120 Nexstar stations in 97 markets across the United States from its service.

DirecTV refused to accept an offer of extending the existing agreement to August 2.

Call now at 855-937-9466 or 800-288-2020 and tell DirecTV to bring back WBTW’s local news and your favorite CBS programming.

In the meantime, you can always watch our newscasts free over-the-air with an HD antenna, at wbtw.com or on our News13 Mobile News App.

You can also read a full statement from Nexstar regarding this issue at wbtw.com.