Here are some of the top #FloridaMan stories of 2020

1. Tampa woman arrested for allegedly making bomb in Walmart

Jan. 14

A Tampa woman was arrested for allegedly crafting a homemade bomb in front of a child at a Walmart store.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a security guard noticed the woman wandering aimlessly through the aisles for more than an hour, opening odd items such as nails, a Mason jar and denatured alcohol. He told deputies her behavior was “suspicious.”

April 9

A woman in Flagler County has been arrested after deputies say she put Easter eggs filled with pornographic images in residents mailboxes. Officials said the eggs contained pornographic images, non-threatening references to nearby churches and county buildings, and other items.

Detectives say the woman admitted to placing the eggs in the mailbox, saying she was “educating people” and she had distributed over 400 pamphlets in the past few days.

May 1

A Florida lawyer made it known he was not enthused at northwest Florida beaches reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Daniel W. Uhlfelder, a lawyer and resident in Walton County, launched his “Grim Reaper Beach Tour” to protest the decision by local and state governments to reopen the beaches to locals and tourists.

June 17

Hernando County deputies arrested a man who attacked another man multiple times with a machete, following an argument.

July 27

A Florida man was been charged with obtaining $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and using it to buy a sports car and other luxury items in Miami Beach.

The criminal complaint alleges that the man sought approximately $13.5 million in PPP loans on behalf of different companies and made numerous false statements to do so.

Aug. 4

In another alleged case of fraud, a Florida man is facing charges after he was accused of using a fake check to buy a luxury car and trying to buy expensive watches.

Investigators said the man bought a Porsche 911 Turbo from a dealership in Destin using a fake check written for $139,203.05. The vehicle was later reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Oct. 26

Authorities and homeowners in Polk County accused a 26-year-old man of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and driving it into a neighborhood to knock down campaign signs promoting, at the time, Democratic presidential nominee, now president-elect Joe Biden.

Police said the man claimed that he had been drinking whiskey all day and did not remember most of the day.

Dec. 5

Authorities said that when two young men were pulled over for street racing, one of the drivers blasted the song “Bad Boys,” the opening theme to the TV show “Cops.”

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says the two men were arrested and charged with racing on a public highway. A third man was charged with riding as a passenger in a race competition.