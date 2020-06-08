Here are the SC and U.S. races for Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas on Tuesday

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Here are the contested state and U.S. races for Tuesday’s primary in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas. An asterisk denotes incumbent.

US Senate – SC

Lindsey Graham (R)*
Duke Buckner (R)
Joe Reynolds (R)
Michael LaPierre (R)

US House – District 7

William H Cowboy Williams (D)
Melissa Ward Watson (D)
Robert Williams (D)

State Senate – District 29

J D Chaplin (R)
Ronald Page (R)

State Senate – District 30

Kent M Williams (D)*
Patrick Richardson (D)

State Senate – District 32

Ronnie A Sabb (D)*
Ted Brown (D)
Manley Marvell Collins (D)
Kelly Spann (D)

State Senate – District 33

Luke A Rankin (R)*
John Gallman (R)
Carter Smith (R)

State Senate – District 36

Kevin Johnson (D)*
Eleazer Carter (D)

State House of Rep. – District 57

Lucas Atkinson (D)*
Miko Pickett (D)

State House of Rep. – District 60

Teresa Cain (D)
Lasha McClain (D)

State House of Rep. – District 68

Heather Crawford (R)*
Mark Epps (R)

State House of Rep. – District 105

Kevin Hardee (R)*
Steve Robertson (R)

State House of Rep. – District 107

Alan Clemmons (R)*
Case Brittain (R)

