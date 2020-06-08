Here are the SC and U.S. races for Grand Strand, Pee Dee areas on Tuesday

Here are the contested state and U.S. races for Tuesday’s primary in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas. An asterisk denotes incumbent.
US Senate – SC
Lindsey Graham (R)*
Duke Buckner (R)
Joe Reynolds (R)
Michael LaPierre (R)
US House – District 7
William H Cowboy Williams (D)
Melissa Ward Watson (D)
Robert Williams (D)
State Senate – District 29
J D Chaplin (R)
Ronald Page (R)
State Senate – District 30
Kent M Williams (D)*
Patrick Richardson (D)
State Senate – District 32
Ronnie A Sabb (D)*
Ted Brown (D)
Manley Marvell Collins (D)
Kelly Spann (D)
State Senate – District 33
Luke A Rankin (R)*
John Gallman (R)
Carter Smith (R)
State Senate – District 36
Kevin Johnson (D)*
Eleazer Carter (D)
State House of Rep. – District 57
Lucas Atkinson (D)*
Miko Pickett (D)
State House of Rep. – District 60
Teresa Cain (D)
Lasha McClain (D)
State House of Rep. – District 68
Heather Crawford (R)*
Mark Epps (R)
State House of Rep. – District 105
Kevin Hardee (R)*
Steve Robertson (R)
State House of Rep. – District 107
Alan Clemmons (R)*
Case Brittain (R)