Here are the SC and U.S. races for your area on Nov. 3

Here are the contested state and U.S. races for Nov. 3 in the News13 viewing area. An asterisk denotes an incumbent.
US Senate – SC
Bill Bledsoe (Withdrew)
Lindsey Graham (R)*
Jaime Harrison (D)
US House – District 6
Includes parts of Florence and Georgetown counties.
James E “Jim” Clyburn (D)*
Mark Hackett (C)
John McCollum (R)
US House – District 7
Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry (Myrtle Beach), most of Florence, Marlboro and Marion counties.
Tom Rice Jr. (R)*
Melissa Ward Watson (D)
State Senate – District 32
Florence County, Georgetown County, Horry County.
David Ellison (R)
Ronnie A Sabb (D)*
State Senate – District 34
Parts of Georgetown County, Horry County.
Emily Cegledy (D)
Stephen Goldfinch Jr. (R)*
State Senate – District 36
Parts of Darlington and Florence counties.
Kevin L. Johnson (D)*
Leon Winn (R)
State House of Rep. – District 56
Parts of Horry County.
Bruce Fischer (D)
Tim McGinnis (R)*
State House of Rep. – District 60
Parts of Horry County.
Phillip Lowe (R)*
Teresa McGill-Cain (D)
State House of Rep. – District 63
Parts of Florence County.
Jay Jordan Jr. (R)*
Isaac Wilson III (D)
State House of Rep. – District 68
Parts of Horry County.
Mike Childs (Alliance)
Heather Ammons Crawford (R)*
State House of Rep. – District 107
Parts of Horry County.
Case Brittain (R)
Tony Cahill (D)
Wm Dettmering III (L)