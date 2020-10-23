Here are the SC and U.S. races for your area on Nov. 3

Here are the contested state and U.S. races for Nov. 3 in the News13 viewing area. An asterisk denotes an incumbent.

US Senate – SC

Bill Bledsoe (Withdrew)
Lindsey Graham (R)*
Jaime Harrison (D)

US House – District 6

Includes parts of Florence and Georgetown counties.
James E “Jim” Clyburn (D)*
Mark Hackett  (C)
John McCollum (R)

US House – District 7

Darlington, Dillon, Georgetown, Horry (Myrtle Beach), most of Florence, Marlboro and Marion counties.
Tom Rice Jr. (R)*
Melissa Ward Watson (D)

State Senate – District 32

Florence County, Georgetown County, Horry County.
David Ellison (R)
Ronnie A Sabb (D)*

State Senate – District 34

Parts of Georgetown County, Horry County.
Emily Cegledy (D)
Stephen Goldfinch Jr. (R)*

State Senate – District 36

Parts of Darlington and Florence counties.
Kevin L. Johnson (D)*
Leon Winn (R)

State House of Rep. – District 56

Parts of Horry County.
Bruce Fischer (D)
Tim McGinnis (R)*

State House of Rep. – District 60

Parts of Horry County.
Phillip Lowe  (R)*
Teresa McGill-Cain (D)

State House of Rep. – District 63

Parts of Florence County.
Jay Jordan Jr.  (R)*
Isaac Wilson III (D)

State House of Rep. – District 68

Parts of Horry County.
Mike Childs (Alliance)
Heather Ammons Crawford (R)*

State House of Rep. – District 107

Parts of Horry County.
Case Brittain (R)
Tony Cahill (D)
Wm Dettmering III (L)

