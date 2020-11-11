Here’s what type of home can you buy for $240K in different parts of Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — With housing prices continually rising, News13 wanted to see what $240K could get you in Horry County.

Annie Williams, a top 3-percent realtor in Horry County, showed us houses in Carolina Forest, Little River, Conway, Forestbrook, Myrtle Beach, and Surfside Beach areas.

Ford Duncan, a real estate advisor and operations manager with Duncan Group Properties, took us to a home in Loris.

Duncan advised us that there were no homes in the $240K range in the Loris area at the time of the walkthrough. However, homes in that range are currently under construction.

Williams explained it is getting harder and harder to find new homes in Horry County closer to the beach for under $240K. “At the beginning of the year, I could find a brand new home for my clients for $220K, $230K,” Williams said, “and now, you can’t really find anything.”

All of the homes Williams showed us are three-bedroom, two-bath homes with similar layouts, the only exception being a townhome in Heather Glen in Little River.

The home in Loris that Duncan showed us is a four-bedroom, two-bath home.

Williams took us to The Parks in Carolina Forest, $248K starting price.

Heather Glen in Little River, $242K starting price.

Lochaven in Conway, $240K starting price.

Forestbrook Cove in the Forestbrook area, $230K starting price.

Meridian in Myrtle Beach, $260K starting price. *This home and the home in Forestbrook are the same model*

Lennar in Surfside Beach, $240K starting price.

Duncan took us to Red Bluff Village in Loris, $210K starting price.

