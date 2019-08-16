HGTC completes lineman training yard expansion

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry Georgetown Tech has completed its construction of the electrical lineman training yard located on the Conway campus.

The expansion of the yard allows the college to double enrollment in the electrical lineman technician program starting with the fall semester.

“We have a 99.8 hiring percentage right now and a 99.3 Graduation rate.” Says Scott Shoemaker, HGTC professor for the electrical lineman program. “So, the percentage of the students getting hired into jobs in the utilities is very high. The industry right now is just looking for these employees hand over foot

The project was made possible through a $195,000 grant from Duke Energy. The grant was in response to an increase in community interest and utility needs expressed by local industry.