HGTC to increase in-person opportunities

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry Georgetown Tech is preparing for students to return for in-person classes, on campus activities and events.

The college is offering an increased number of in-person opportunities for summer and fall classes. Leaders said this is what students have been asking for.

“We’re hearing that our students want to be on campus,” HGTC Public Relations Director Nicole Hyman said. “Most students do learn better in a classroom setting. So, we want to make sure that we have as many in person experiences as we can.”

Horry Georgetown Tech also announced that there will be no tuition increase this fall.