MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry Georgetown Technical College is working to bring a new hospitality-specific program to its Grand Strand campus.

The college hopes it will help students get jobs in one of the thousands of hotels and restaurants in the area, as well as help those businesses to hire.

Executive director of the International Culinary Institute at HGTC Joe Bonaparte saw a need for a program like this, so he got to work on developing one.

“Because hospitality and tourism is the number one industry in the Myrtle Beach area,” he said.

It’s now been approved by the college’s board, and is waiting on state approval. The program would have three tracks- food service management, event management and hotels.

“Everybody will start out with fundamental hospitality classes,” Bonaparte said. “And then they can choose one of three paths.”

He said many local hospitality businesses support the program.

“It opens a pipeline for them because they can hire the students that do these labs and internships,” he said.

Lauri Doss with Kennedy-Doss Event Management in Myrtle Beach has been in the event planning business for 20 years. She said it’s a growing industry in the area.

“It’s also more of a trend now to have a planner now and that makes it more acceptable to people,” she said. “They’re okay with farming out some of the stuff and realizing they don’t have to do it all themselves.”

Doss said that it’s important for people who are considering going into the wedding planning business to know it’s a lot of hard work.

“A garbage bag will tear and the next thing you know, I’m on my hands and knees in the mud picking up half eaten food,” she said. “And most people think you’re J.Lo walking around with an ear piece in and heels.”

Pending state approval, HGTC hopes to have its new program up and running sometime next year.