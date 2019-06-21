High arsenic levels found in bottled water sold at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods

(CNN) – Tests conducted by a California nonprofit found high levels of arsenic levels in two bottled water brands.

The testing was carried out by the Center for Environmental Health, which found that Peñafiel water and Starkey water contained higher arsenic levels than tap water — high enough to violate California state guidelines.

Peñafiel is owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper and is sold at Target and Walmart, along with vendors.

Starkey water is owned by and sold at Whole Foods.

The study corroborates Consumer Reports’ findings, which were released earlier this year.

Consumer Reports found that Peñafiel water and Starkey water contained nearly double the federal limit of arsenic.

The chemical can cause reproductive harm and cancer.

It can also cause organ damage and hormone disruption.

The Food and Drug Administration has not recalled either brand.

