MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The heat and humidity will be sticking around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee of the Eastern Carolinas. That will allow the afternoon storms to stick around over this afternoon.



We are stuck in this rinse and repeat forecast where each day we quickly rise through the 80s by midday and top out in the low to mid 90s, before afternoon and evening storms develop. Any storm that does form, will be likely to produce localized heavy rain, intense lightning, and possibly some damaging wind gusts. Not everyone will see a storm today or tomorrow, but those who do, prepare for the storm to be slow moving. So the localized flooding concern could be higher in those locations that see storms each day.

As we get into the Tuesday – Thursday time frame, it looks as if we temporary drop the precipitation percentages a little bit, but in return we turn up the heat. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will feature highs in the mid to upper 90s in the Pee Dee. Coastal areas, will also see highs in the low to possibly mid 90s. No break from the heat during this timeframe. Heat index values could sore into mid to upper 100’s. I would not be shocked to see heat advisories for much of the area during the mid week timeframe.



As we head into the late week timeframe, storm chances increase a little bit and the temperatures decrease slightly. Still hot and humid, but temperatures in the low 90s instead of the mid to upper 90s.