High School Football Scores

  • Lamar at Lake View
  • Mullins at East Clarendon
  • St. John’s at
    Waccamaw
  • Sunset at East Clarendon High School
  • Carvers Bay at Latta
  • Marlboro vs Dillion
  • Carvers Bay vs Latta
  • Conway vs Myrtle Beach
  • Green Sea Floyds vs McBee
  • Georgetown vs Socastee
  • South Florence vs Darlington
