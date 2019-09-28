Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
News13 Digital First
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Investigates
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Police investigate shooting incident on First Street in Darlington
Top Stories
High School Football Scores
Ending the border emergency
Frank, the popular Sam’s Club greeter, starts a new job on Monday
White bows on mailboxes along murdered carrier’s route; people feel ‘unsafe’
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Police investigate shooting incident on First Street in Darlington
Top Stories
Sheriff, superintendent discuss bomb threats at Florence County schools after students arrested
Top Stories
New details released in officer-involved shooting in Hartsville
1 detained after Myrtle Beach police respond to shots fired call
Investigators hold press conference about homicide of SC postal worker
Man arrested on his birthday for stabbing in Myrtle Beach
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
PHOTO GALLERY: The Blitz High School Football Week 5
Top Stories
The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures
Blitz Pee Dee Player of the Week – Dillon Christian’s Trent Johnson
Clemson Men Announce Non-League Schedule for 2019-2020
Blitz Game of the Week Preview – West Florence vs. Wilson
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
High School Football Scores
News
Posted:
Sep 27, 2019 / 10:59 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2019 / 11:07 PM EDT
Lamar at Lake View
Lamar at Lake View
Lamar at Lake View
Lamar at Lake View
Lamar at Lake View
Lamar at Lake View
Mullins at East Clarendon
Mullins at East Clarendon
Mullins at East Clarendon
Mullins at East Clarendon
Mullins at East Clarendon
St. John’s at
Waccamaw
St. John’s at
Waccamaw
Sunset at East Clarendon High School
Carvers Bay at Latta
Carvers Bay at Latta
Carvers Bay at Latta
Carvers Bay at Latta
Marlboro vs Dillion
Carvers Bay vs Latta
Carvers Bay vs Latta
Carvers Bay vs Latta
Conway vs Myrtle Beach
Conway vs Myrtle Beach
Green Sea Floyds vs McBee
Green Sea Floyds vs McBee
Georgetown vs Socastee
Georgetown vs Socastee
South Florence vs Darlington
South Florence vs Darlington
Trending stories
Popular heartburn drug, Zantac, pulled off market
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in front of St. James High
The Blitz – Week 5 Scores, Highlights, Pictures
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in Florence crash
Frank, the popular Sam’s Club greeter, starts a new job on Monday
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: