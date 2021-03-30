High school seniors make the best of remaining year, two HCS schools return five day, face-to-face learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County high schools return to five-day, face-to-face learning instruction on Tuesday.

Aynor and Conway High School students on the brick and mortar schedule are transitioning to the new plan joining all district elementary and middle schools back in-person.

If this is your senior year, you only have about two months left — two months to either dwell on what you may have missed out on or look forward with optimism like one senior.

“It has been difficult because part of senior year you are building these relationships, and you’re ultimately closing a chapter of your life, and for you to get that closure, it’s important to spend these days together. That’s what I’m looking forward to moving back five days a week,” Aynor High School Senior, Emily Rabon, said.

Rabon is top of her class, involved, and got accepted into the Honor’s College at The University of South Carolina.

Like most high schoolers, there have been classmates she hasn’t seen since March of last year.

But that’s changing today.

“I think the class of 2021 was put on this earth and for this year for reasons. I think the challenges we are facing as seniors and high school students in general and just students. I think they are preparing us for successful careers because we are the future of the country and the world,” Rabon said.

Rabon encourages her classmates as they head back to five-day in-person learning to make the best out of what most would agree to be a challenging year.

By going through a pandemic at a young age, Rabon sees it as preparation, and an opportunity to help her and her classmates emerge as leaders.

“I would tell my class to stay positive and know that our circumstances are intentional and will make us better people and attempt to develop our character,” Rabon said.

Aynor High School principal and school staff are planning a prom for seniors with some safety guidelines in place, according to Rabon.

The HCS district stated schools could move to five-day, face-to-face instruction when plexiglass shields are in place, and parents get notified.

Myrtle Beach and Saint James High School will resume a traditional schedule on Thursday.

Changes to full-time, in-person instruction do not impact those in the virtual program.