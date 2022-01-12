High speed chase leads to fatal crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a high speed chase in Lumberton lead to a deadly crash.

Around 10:42 p.m. on Tuesday, a Lumberton officer pulled over a 2012 Nissan Maxima for speeding along the bridge at I-95 traveling out of town.

While the officer was getting out of his vehicle, the car took off again, traveling back into the city, according to police. The officer attempted to follow the car, but the vehicle was moving too fast, and the officer terminated the pursuit.

A few moments later, another officer traveling on Roberts Avenue near Taco Bell, heard a loud crash and sees that a vehicle has crashed and struck the sign at KFC.

The officer realized that this was the same Nissan from the earlier pursuit, and two of the three occupants of the vehicle had been ejected from the car.

The driver of the vehicle was Dorian Scott, 21, of Owen Drive Lumberton, who sustained life- threatening injuries and was flown to another hospital for treatment. Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Norment Road Lumberton, also received serious injuries and was flown to another hospital for treatment. Anthony Gerald, 33 of Skipper Street, was killed as a result of the crash.

Officers investigating the crash believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash and narcotics and firearms were recovered at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information concerning the crash should contact Officer Cedrique Bridges of the Lumberton Police Department Traffic Unit at 910-671-3845.