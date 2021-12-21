Highest winning Powerball ticket in US sold in NC; jackpot climbs to $378M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Powerball ticket sold at a North Carolina Sam’s Mart won a lucky person $2 million in Monday’s drawing, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Officials said the winning ticket was sold at Sam’s Mart on Providence Road.

The winner will take home the largest prize won nationally in the drawing, lottery officials said.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five balls to win $1 million. The prize was doubled to $2 million because of the added Power Play feature.

Officials said the odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 11.6 million.

Someone in Robeson County also won $200,000 from a Power Play ticket sold at HnM Mart & Pizza on East 4th Avenue in Red Springs.

Both winners have 180 days from Monday night’s drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won the overall jackpot, the prize climbs to $378 million for Wednesday’s drawing.