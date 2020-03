LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Highway 701 in Loris is completely closed and officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

A two-vehicle crash with injuries has caused rescue crews to close the roadway near 2245 S. Highway 701 in both directions.

Horry County Fire Rescue and SCHP are asking drivers to avoid the highway while they work on this emergency.

This is a developing story. No further information is available at this time.

Check back with wbtw.com for updates.