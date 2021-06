LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a car wrecked on Moore Street in Lake City on Sunday.

The Florence County Coroner, Keith von Lutcken, tells News13 the driver’s name was Quay Cunningham of Kingstree.

Cunningham was 28-years-old.

The wreck happened in the 1200 block of Moore Street about 5:45 Sunday evening.

SCHP is investigating. Count on News13 for updates.