HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a brief road closure in Darlington County Thursday.

It happened at 3852 W Bobo Newsom Highway around noon.

Troopers tell News13 that an 18-wheeler got stuck, and resulted in a brief road closure.

The crash has since cleared, as of 1:15 p.m. There were no injuries associated with this incident.