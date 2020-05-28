One dead in Marlboro County after vehicle strikes tree

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash in Marlboro County on Wednesday evening.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on Brickyard Road just before 6:30 p.m.
Master Trooper Brian Lee said the crash involved one vehicle, a 2016 Toyota 4Runner. The vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to troopers. The driver died.
Troopers say the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time.
No names have been released.
