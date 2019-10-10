Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Positively Carolina
State – Regional
Imagine 2040
Traffic
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Hilton Grand Vacations – Ocean Enclave
Top Stories
SC Ford dealership gives Bible, flag, AR-15 vouchers to customers
SC minister arrested on child sex crimes pleads guilty to charges, sentenced
Police warn parents after Nerd Ropes found in Pennsylvania drug bust
Florence mayor announces he won’t seek 4th term; speaks on racial division in city, penny sales tax, infrastructure
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Top Stories
Police warn parents after Nerd Ropes found in Pennsylvania drug bust
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal sexual conduct
Top Stories
Hartsville man says he was stabbed for not keeping dog; attempted murder charges filed
Lumberton police ID man whose body was found in ditch near Aldi’s store, say no foul play suspected
Man wanted for attempted murder in connection to Conway shooting; considered to be armed and dangerous
Police: Woman sexually assaulted at knife-point in front of baby in SC
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Closings
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
WBTW Weather Cams
Alerts
Hurricane Florence
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
SEC Football
College Sports
Carolina Sports Wrap
Carolina Panthers
Big Game Bound
NFL
Golf
MLB
Top Stories
Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty one of 7 finalists for South Carolina’s Mr. Football award
Top Stories
Coastal Football back home, Chants host Georgia State on Saturday
Blitz Picks – Week 7
SCHSL Football State Media Rankings – Week 7
Penn State condemns letter criticizing player’s dreadlocks
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
News 13 Goes Pink
Community
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Count on Kids
Ask An Expert
Contests
Amazing Race Auditions
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Summer Road Tour
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Hilton Grand Vacations – Ocean Enclave
News
Posted:
Oct 10, 2019 / 01:36 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 10, 2019 / 01:36 PM EDT
Trending stories
Family on SC vacation pulls 44 pounds of cocaine from ocean
Florence mayor announces he won’t seek 4th term; speaks on racial division in city, penny sales tax, infrastructure
SC minister arrested on child sex crimes pleads guilty to charges, sentenced
STUDY: Coastal living is better for your mental health
Professional wrestler Jeff Hardy arrested in Myrtle Beach
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: