Hilton Grand Vacations – Ocean Enclave

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina car dealership has been running a “God, guns and America” promotion that has been raising eyebrows on social media but driving up sales.

“You purchase a vehicle [and] you will be actually leaving the dealership with a Bible and your American flag. We will give a voucher to you to go to a local reputable gun store,” Carolina Ford General Manager Derrick Hughes said.