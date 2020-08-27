CAMERON, La. (WKRG)- When Hurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning, it joined a very short list of some of the worst storms to ever hit the united states. Laura is only one of 10 storms on record to make landfall with winds of over 150 miles per hour. The last was Michael that wiped parts of the Florida panhandle away.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- SC applies for federal grant for additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits
- History making hurricane: Laura joins an infamous list of storms with one dubious distinction
- Damage mounts as Hurricane Laura slams into the Gulf Coast
- Sheriff: First responder dies trying to rescue swimmers in Florida
- WATCH: Laura rips roof off of Lake Charles casino