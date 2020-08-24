Jeep strikes mobile home in Conway, knocking it back several feet

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A mobile home was moved back several feet after a Jeep struck the side of it Monday morning.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were sent to a home on the 6200 block of Antioch Road at 10:30 a.m.



Courtesy of HCFR

After hitting the home, a vehicle knocked the building several feet back, away from the steps leading up to the door, according to HCFR.

There were no reported injuries. Horry County police are investigating.

