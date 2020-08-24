CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A mobile home was moved back several feet after a Jeep struck the side of it Monday morning.
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were sent to a home on the 6200 block of Antioch Road at 10:30 a.m.
After hitting the home, a vehicle knocked the building several feet back, away from the steps leading up to the door, according to HCFR.
There were no reported injuries. Horry County police are investigating.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Florence police seek assistance identifying man in attempted vehicle theft
- DinoLand Cafe opens today in Myrtle Beach, bringing dinosaurs and dragons to life in dining experience
- Jeep strikes mobile home in Conway, knocking it back several feet
- $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Dillon
- 4 local colleges, universities form agreement to provide mutual assistance to students