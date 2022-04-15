MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — New data from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors shows the prices of homes are rising. The report shows the median price for a single-family home has risen 23.4% since last year.

The report also shows that new listings are down 24.2% compared to this time last year.

“We’re not seeing huge, drastic price increases across the board but prices are definitely higher than they were last year. We don’t see a need for price reductions,” said Maria Nazario, a realtor with Grey-Feather Group eXp Realty.

The summertime, May, June, July, and August are the busiest months for realtors.

Nazario said, “now everyone comes down here vacationing, staying at the beach and now all of a sudden they want to buy something.”

If you are currently a homeowner and are looking to put your home on the market, Nazario shared a few tips, she said, “make sure the outside of your house looks great, landscaping is done, fresh paint on the inside.”