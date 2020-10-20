Homeless pets treated to Reiki sessions at Humane Society in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is known to “think outside of the box” when it comes to providing care and enrichment for the homeless animals in it’s care.

“Our shelter cares for an average of 130 homeless pets daily,” said Tina Hunter, executive director of The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach. “We are always researching and implementing new techniques to reduce the stress levels of the pets waiting for homes in our shelter. Our goal is to make sure they are mentally healthy and happy while they await adoption.”

Brenda Williamson, a local Reiki practitioner and instructor, offered to hold a Reiki class at the shelter and treat the shelter pets.

“Reiki is an effective form of energy work that can promote relaxation, reduce stress and facilitate healing and balance,” Williamson says. “Reiki is very gentle and noninvasive. Since Reiki treatments are not dependent on physical contact, it is ideal for use in shelters, kennels and any situation where the animal may be aggressive, has been abused or is untrusting of human contact.”

During a treatment, the animal will instinctively take only the amount of energy they wish to receive and they are always in control to receive in a way that is most comfortable for them. While offering Reiki, you may often see barking dogs stop and relax, others may lie down and take a nap, or come as close as they can to the Reiki practitioner to receive as much as they can of the energy being offered.



Williamson, along with two of her students, Ann Love and Connie Love, spent several hours at the shelter on Wednesday and provided the practice of Reiki to over 50 homeless pets.



“We love partnering with our community members and neighbors to help make a difference in the lives of our community’s homeless pets. The animals were certainly very relaxed after their sessions and we are hopeful that we can make this a regular addition to our enrichment program for the animals,” said Hunter.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is located at 409 Bay Street in North Myrtle Beach. For more information visitwww.humanesocietynmb.org or call (843) 249-4948.