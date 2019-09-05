DAMAGE REPORTS: Tornado damage, trees down, power outages

8:05 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

The city of North Myrtle Beach Fire Department reports tornado damage at West Port and Circle Drive. News13’s crew on scene confirmed damage to condos and a trailer park. No injuries have been reported.

8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

Horry Electric Cooperative crews are working to clean up after trees fell over and knocked out power on Highway 57 in the Brooksville area.

“Crews have secured the scene and are working to clean up this mess on Highway 57 in the Brooksville area,” a Facebook post from HEC said. “hey are working as quickly and safely as possible to get power restored. Hurricane Dorian is here. Please heed all warnings and alerts.”

7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling tells News13 is appears a “minor tornado” possibly touched down at 901 Westport Drive. The roof of a structure was damaged and no injuries were reported. Electricity is “being pulled” and people are being directed to go to shelters.

7:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

Homes in Columbus County have been damaged after a tornado touched down.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down on Livingston Chapel Road on Thursday morning.

Homes have roof damage after the tornado.

7 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

A possible tornado was sighted in North Myrtle Beach. Wayne White sent video of the possible tornado from the area of Ocean Drive and 2nd Avenue South.

6 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

A tornado was reportedly sighted in Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tells News13 a tornado was reportedly sighted in the area of 13th Avenue South.

Police reported the sighting and fire crews investigated. MBFR says they didn’t find anything.

