Police evacuate area after person barricaded in home near Myrtle Beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are responding after a person allegedly barricaded themselves inside a home.

Officers are responding to a home near Myerlee Drive outside of Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated out of caution, HCPD said.

Community members are asked to stay away from the area as officer work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories