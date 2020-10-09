Police evacuate area after person barricaded in home near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are responding after a person allegedly barricaded themselves inside a home.

Officers are responding to a home near Myerlee Drive outside of Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated out of caution, HCPD said.

Community members are asked to stay away from the area as officer work.