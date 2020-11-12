Hope Health Pediatrics in Florence to move to new location on 2nd Loop Rd.

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Hope Health Pediatrics in Florence is moving to a new location.

Formerly located within the Medical Plaza, HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence, along with CARE House of the Pee Dee, will begin seeing patients at 1920 Second Loop Road on November 16.

The new space will allow increased access to pediatric care in a child, teen and family-friendly environment.

HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence is a community-based health center that providing pediatric and adolescent care for newborns, infants, young children, adolescents, and teens.

“I love that the staff is always friendly, engaging, and very thorough,” said Adrienne Licari whose children, 8-month-old Amelia and 3-year-old John, are patients of Dr. Foxworth. “It’s just such a smooth process getting into the room, and the staff lights up as if we are family.”

