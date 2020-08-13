FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – HopeHealth hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for their new office location, HopeHealth on Pine Needles Road.
The event was held at 10 a.m. at 3380 Pine Needles Road, Florence.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Tropical Storm Josephine forms, earliest ‘J’ storm on record in Atlantic
- 16 arrested in child sex sting in Florida, including former county sergeant
- Crews rescue man trapped at Pawleys Island construction site
- HopeHealth hosts groundbreaking for new building in Florence
- Newsfeed Now: Arkansas billboard gets national attention; 9-year-old boy wants a family to call his own